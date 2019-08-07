Funeral services for Douglas Bachman were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Bethel Church, with Pastor Tim Hacker officiating. Burial was in Florida Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jordon Bachman, Rick Heilshorn, Anthony Florence, Andrew Florence, Dave Wilson, Jeremiah Greve, Dave Hinesly and Cord Ehrhart. Arrangements were entrusted to Schaffer Funeral Home.

