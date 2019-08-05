Douglas "Doug" Lee Bachman, 73, Defiance, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
He was born September 14, 1945, to Tellis and Bessie (Demland) Bachman in Defiance, Ohio. Doug was a 1963 graduate of Defiance High School. On April 23, 1983, he married Beth (Florence) Bachman, who resides in Defiance.
Doug was a member of Bethel Church, enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports, and cheering on the Cleveland Browns and the Ohio State Buckeyes football teams.
Doug is survived by his loving spouse of 36 years, Beth Bachman of Defiance; daughter, Rachael (Rick) Heilshorn of Marysville, Ohio; and son, Jordon (Kristin) Bachman of Defiance. He also leaves behind his six grandchildren, Laila, Will, Gretchen and Wyatt Heilshorn, and Colben and Bentleigh Bachman; and stepsister, Jeanine Stevens.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepbrother, Hal Peters; and stepsister, Shirley Baldwin.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Bethel Church. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Bethel Christian Church, with Pastor Tim Hacker officiating. In honor of Doug, the family requests that you wear your favorite Cleveland Browns or Ohio State apparel. Burial will follow the service at Florida Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
