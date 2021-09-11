Dorthy Wells

HERNDON, Va. — Dorthy Rae Motter Wells, age 91, passed away peacefully the night of August 30, 2021, with her granddaughter, grandson-in-law, and great-grandchildren at her side in Herndon, Virginia, where she spent the last two years of her life.
Dorthy lived an active life, staying as busy as possible right up until her last days. She retired from General Motors in Defiance, Ohio, after 25 years of service in the mid 1980’s. She, along with her husband Jerry, raised a daughter (Beverly) and a son (Mike), in Defiance. After retirement, they moved to central Florida where they lived for over 35 years. Dorthy and Jerry visited Defiance and the surrounding area often, as they were loyal to their friends, family and the St. John United Church of Christ in Defiance, Ohio. They loved Ohio so much that they even joined “The Ohio Club” in central Florida.
While Jerry occupied himself in landscaping work and helping at the local church, Dorthy immersed herself into restaurant work. This was the perfect job for our “social butterfly”, who never knew a stranger. She loved meeting new friends and kept in touch with many regular customers and coworkers for years to come. Dorthy was also very involved in the United Church of Christ, Orange City, Florida, where she volunteered as much as possible in all aspects of the church. In her spare time, Dorthy loved to be with her grandchildren. She was eager to attend school functions, participate in their hobbies or just host a sleepover, where she could spoil them before sending them back home.
One of Dorthy’s favorite things was ice cream. In fact, ice cream happened to be Dorthy’s last meal, which she enjoyed with her great grandchildren. She often would make homemade ice cream and invite her neighbors over to partake and socialize. She became especially close with her neighbors, Al, Carrie, Don and Garnita, and always made sure it was known that she had the best neighbors. It was always impressive to watch Dorthy’s endless energy and hospitality. She was even mowing her own lawn at age 88. It was not uncommon to hear someone say, “Dorthy runs circles around me!” and she was always available to help a friend in need.
Dorthy was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald D. Wells (2016), her parents, Earl Motter and Luella Motter, and her brother, Kenneth Motter and infant brother, and son-in-law, Kenneth Deardorff.
Dorthy leaves behind a legacy of two children, Michael D. Wells (Diane) of Orlando, Florida, and Beverly R. Wells of Deland, Florida, four grandchildren, Amber Gilson (Scott) of Herdon, Virginia, Liberty Deardorff (Stephen) of Edgewater, Florida, Valerie Richards (David) of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and Matthew Wells of Orlando, Florida, four great-grandchildren, Shelby, Courtney and Alexandra Gilson of Herndon, Virginia, and Jaenelle Richards of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and one great-great grandson, Jameson Honiberg. She is also survived by her “baby brother”, Jim Motter (Sue) from Bryan, Ohio, and many nieces and nephews.
Dorthy’s biggest passion was loving her grandchildren and visiting with friends and family. We feel extremely blessed to have had five generations of memories with her.
There will be a memorial service at a future date in Central Florida, when we will unite Dorthy with her husband of 68 years, Gerald Wells — their final wishes.
Any donations in Dorthy’s honor can be sent to First Congregational Church of Orange City, United Church of Christ, 201 University Ave., Orange City, FL 32763.
