Dorthy Hasselschwert

Dupont — Dorthy I. Hasselschwert, 92, of Dupont, passed away at her home, Sunday, July 4, 2021.
She was born December 2, 1928, in Defiance to the late Lewis and Mary (Weaver) Font Packer. Dorthy was a 1947 graduate of Defiance High School. On March 2, 1948, she married Donald E. Hasselschwert, he passed away August 7, 1999.
Dorthy is survived by her four children: Eugene (Sandra) Hasselschwert of New Bavaria, Charles (Vickie) Hasselschwert of Dupont, Janice (Michael) Huizenga of Continental and Ruthann Gossman of Findlay. She also leaves behind twelve grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.
Dorthy was the former clerk/treasurer for the Village of Dupont for 25 years, she retired in 1993. She was very active in the Dupont Community Club, ONO, Head Start, and a Girl Scout leader for several years. She found joy vacationing "up north" on Burt Lake in Northern Michigan for many years. A member of the Paulding County Genealogy Society, she loved genealogy and would spend countless hours doing research at libraries and cemeteries. She could always be found traipsing the countryside in her blue Oldsmobile in search of ancestors. She was constantly on the move. Dorthy was an eighteen-year cancer survivor after being diagnosed with stage four non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma in 2003. She was a faithful member of St. Barbara's Catholic Church, Cloverdale and its Altar Rosary Society.
Funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at St. Barbara Catholic Church, Cloverdale, with Father Jerome Schetter officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the mass at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
