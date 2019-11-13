WAUSEON — Dorothy L. Young, 89, Wauseon, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019, at the Fulton Manor Nursing Home, Wauseon. Arrangements are being handled by Barnes Funeral Chapel, Delta.

To send flowers to the family of Dorothy Young, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 23
Memorial Service
Saturday, November 23, 2019
11:00AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
410 Taylor St.
Delta, OH 43515
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Dorothy's Memorial Service begins.
Load entries