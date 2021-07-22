Dorothy Price

Oakwood — It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on Monday, July 19, 2021.
She was born October 5, 1933, in Payne. She loved music and could play the saxophone by ear. She was eleven years of age when asked to play with the high school band in Payne. She still had that same saxophone over 75 years later. At the age of fourteen she began working beside her mother, Marjorie Zartman as a "soda jerk" at the local drug store to help support her family.
After graduating from Payne High School in 1951 she went to work for the Grizzly Manufacturing Company as a beekeeper where she met her future husband, Alfred R. Bradford, from Oakwood. They were married on November 8, 1952, in Payne. They were married for 24 years until Al passed away unexpectedly in 1976.
Happiness found her again when she married Arthur "Bud" Price on June 10, 1978. They spent the next 35 years fishing, laughing and traveling between their homes in Oakwood, summers at their fishing camp on the lake in Michigan and the winter in Southern California, until Bud passed away in 2012.
With a great sense of humor and a lot of patience she helped raise three generations of her family and was the voice of discipline and reason. This gave her the nickname "Sarge in Charge". She was a passionate gardener and had beautiful roses and flower gardens.
Surviving are seven children: Brian Bradford of Grover Hill, Sheila (Scott) Kiner, Pam (John) Arnett, Jackie Price, Stephanie "Tuge" Price, all of Oakwood, Jake (Natasha) Price of Ayersville and Sheree (Bruce) Reid of Dallas, Texas; eleven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Carl L. Riley Jr. of Payne; a sister-in-law, Faith Ann Bradford of Bryan; two nieces: Lisa (Jeremy) Dunning of Oakwood and Amy (Dr. Kevin) Park of Bryan.
Also preceding her in death are her parents Ray and Marjorie (Zartman) Clossen; a brother-in-law, Donald Bradford; a sister-in-law, Marietta Riley; and a daughter-in-law, Judith (Dobbelaere) Bradford. The family takes solace in the fact that she lived a long, happy, lucky and productive life in so many ways.
Rest easy "Sarge", you've earned it.
The services will be private, arrangements are under the direction of Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood.
