Dorothy Mann

NAPOLEON — Dorothy L. Mann, 89, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at her residence with her daughter and son-in-law by her side.
Dorothy was born August 20, 1931, in Byrdetown, Texas, to the late Garney and Maggie (Criger) Weems. On September 30, 1950, she married Earl Mann, who preceded her in death on April 21, 1988.
Dorothy found her strength in the Lord and was a devoted member of First Baptist Church, Holgate, and will be remembered as one sweet lady. She was a people person and enjoyed the fellowship of her church friends. That love for people carried over to kids as well, as after she retired, she spent her days helping her daughter watch many of the neighborhood kids. She was also active in supporting the Henry County Relay for Life.
She was retired from Campbell Soup Company and had worked there for 35 years. She previously worked at Red Rooster and J.R. Winters. She loved to garden, can vegetables and plant flowers. She enjoyed going to garage sales and was known for her chocolate-covered cherries, lemon dessert and yummy pies.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Garry) Vollmar of Napoleon; sister, Jean Blanton of Napoleon; sister-in-law, Lois Weems of Paris, Texas; as well as many special neighbors, church friends, Campbell Soup friends, and nieces and nephews (Everyone loved Aunt Dot).
She also was preceded in death by brothers, George, Bill, Jessie Ray, Jack and Norris; and sisters, Allie, Pearl, Annie, Laura, Louise and Laverne.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday from 3-7 p.m. and Friday from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church, Henry County Relay for Life or CHP Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.
