Dorothy Hurst

DEFIANCE — Dorothy F. (Shibler) Hurst, 93, of Defiance, Ohio, died peacefully on April 6, 2023, at Genacross Services-Napoleon campus.
She was born January 2, 1930, in Ridgeville Township, Ohio to the late Fredrick and Martha (Arnos) Shibler. On August 20, 1950, she married Raymond Hurst at St. John Lutheran Church, Archbold, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on June 15, 2007.
Dorothy was a homemaker and helped her husband on the farm. Her faith was very important to her, as she was a very active and lifetime member of St. John Lutheran Church. She became the St. John Lutheran Church historian, working numerous hours on old records, as well as a member of the LWML and former Sunday school teacher. She was also a member of the Ridgeville American Legion Auxiliary and German Lutheran Heritage Society. She enjoyed puzzles, quilting, sewing, crocheting, baking her infamous sugar cookies and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Marsha (Lynn) Bostelman, Steven (Sue Ann) Hurst and Carl (Pamela) Hurst, daughters-in-law, Susan (wife of Michael) and Becky (wife of Roger) Hurst, grandchildren, Jeremy (Jennifer) Hurst, Carrie (Kent) Stamm, Rachel Wagner, Sarah (Gregg) Kruse, Brian (Rachel) Bostelman, Chad (Jessica) Bostelman, Kristen (Todd) Smith, Laura (Joe) Bickel, Andrew (Brittany) Hurst, Daniel (Ashley) Hurst, Jennifer (Joe) Allen, Bradley Hurst, Renee (Tim) Black, Nicole Hurst, Andre (Chandler) Hurst and Alexander (Mariah) Hurst, 30 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson and a sister, Mary Grime. She was also preceded in death by her sons, Michael, Roger and Robert "Willie" Hurst, sisters, Kathleen (Paul) Hammon and Helen (Lyman) Newcomer, and brother-in-law, Arden Grime.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, April 12 at 11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, Ohio 6 and 66. Interment followed in the church cemetery. Visitation was held at the church on Tuesday from 3-8 p.m. and Wednesday from 10-11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. John Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.rodenbergergray.com.
