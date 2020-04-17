NAPOLEON — Dorothy Anna Gerken, 86, Napoleon, Ohio, died peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Genacross Lutheran Home, Napoleon, Ohio.
Dorothy was born March 15, 1934, at home in Defiance County, to the late Anton and Wilhemina (Lineau) Wiemken. With a caregiver’s patience and love, Dorothy was tasked with raising her six younger siblings after her mother’s passing at a young age. On September 19, 1954, she married Henry August Gerken at Bethlehem Lutheran Church-Adams Ridge. Once again, she became a caregiver after her father’s passing when her three younger siblings moved in with her and Henry.
Dorothy was a homemaker and worked at Napco Plastics for 30 years. She was a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church, Freedom Township, where she was active in the Woman of Freedom, sang in the church choir, and taught Sunday school. She was a 4-H advisor for the Gerald Busy Fingers for several years.
She is survived by her husband, Henry; children, Beverly (Michael) Becker of North Olmsted, Randall (Liza) Gerken of Napoleon, and Bethann Gerken of Archbold; stepgrandchildren, Kevin Becker, Amy Becker, Brittany Trolio, and Jerid Stine; great-stepgrandchildren, Mia, Rownan and Ezra Trolio; and siblings, Louisa (Robert) Blue of Hamler, Henry (Rose) Wiemken of Napoleon and Norman (Kathleen) Wiemken of Defiance; and a sister-in-law, Judy Wiemken of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
She also was preceded in death by brothers, Frederick and Edward Wiemken; and a sister, Elmina Backhaus.
Due to the current health environment, a private service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 20, at St. John Lutheran Church-Freedom Township. The service will be live-streamed and you may go to Dorothy’s tribute page at www.rodenbergergray.com to access the service. Interment will be held at St. John Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to St. John Lutheran Church, Grace Hospice or the Lutheran Hour and can be mailed to Rodenberger-Funeral Home, 1010 Westmoreland Ave. Napoleon, Ohio 43545.
Dorothy’s family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Genacross and Grace Hospice for all their care and support.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.