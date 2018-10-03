HOLGATE — Dorothy L. Folk, 101, Holgate, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 1, 2018, at Vancrest Healthcare Center of Holgate.
She was born June 21, 1917, to John and Esther (Whetstone) Boday in Highland Township, Ohio. On June 17, 1938, she married Lowell H. Folk, who preceded her in death on November 4, 1981. She was a member of St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church of rural Defiance. She was active in the Ladies’ Aid, Mission League and Bible study group. Dorothy graduated from Highland Center School, and later lived on the property where the school was located. Dorothy worked in the cafeteria at Ayersville Local Schools for over 26 years, and retired as the manager in 1979.
Dorothy is survived by her son, John (Sandra) Folk of New Bavaria; son-in-law, Lee Chard of Angola, Ind.; five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, four stepgrandchildren, 11 great-stepgrandchildren, two great-great-grandsons and five great-great-stepgrandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell Folk; daughters, Betty Folk and Mary Lou Chard; brothers, Walter and Martin Boday; sisters, Margarite Plummer, Pauline Hedrick and Ruth Armstrong; and daughter-in-law, Delphine Folk.
Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, October 4, 2018, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, and one hour prior to services at the church on Friday morning. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 5, 2018, at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, with Rev. William Stottlemyer officiating. Burial will follow the service at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church or the Ladies’ Aid. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
