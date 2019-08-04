ARCHBOLD — Dorothy "Dottie" Bernath passed away on the morning of August 3, 2019. She had her family at her side, as she went to heaven, after fighting a brief illness.
Born in Hicksville, Ohio, to Earl and Alice (Robinson) Hulbert, on the fifth day of February 1936, she was one of the middle children in her family. She married Clarence (Babe) Bernath on January 1, 1955.
Dorothy spent her youth with her siblings mostly on the farm. She could tell you how to milk a cow, buck bales, and even when it was time to harvest what crops. She graduated from Kunkle High School and found a job working at Spangler Candy Company. Later she married and started her own family. While doing this, she was caregiver to many, babysitter many shifts for many years. As her children grew, she did choose work outside the house, working for Laub Oil Company in the little self-serve gas station south of town. She was the manager of the station, but did any job needed and later went to the Shell Gas Station.
Surviving her are her four children, Michael (Judy) Bernath of Huntsville, Ala., Barbara Bernath of Archbold, Ohio, David (Bei) Bernath of St. Louis, Ohio, and Lori (Leslie) Fredrick, Archbold, Ohio. Also are her grandchildren, Emily (Matthew) Browne of Rossford, Ohio, Kevin Fredrick, Cleveland, Ohio, and Abigail Bernath, St. Louis, Mo. Surviving her are brothers, Harold Hulbert, Ed (Linda) Hulbert, Roger Hulbert and Robert (Judy) Hulbert; sisters, Marion Pierce, Ila Hoops, Virginia Wharry, Carol Erikson, Elsie Long, Thelma (Karl) Kiehl; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Clarence "Babe" Bernath; parents, Earl and Alice (Robinson) Hulbert; a brother, Earl "Eugene" Hulbert; a sister, Doris "June" O'Connor, along with a sister, Gladys Hulbert, who passed as a baby.
Dorothy always had a big heart, helping anyone who might need it if she could. A good nature and a smile were part of day.
Tuesday, August 6, 2019, will be her visitation, followed by her expression of her life service at Short Funeral Home, Archbold. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m., with service following and internment at Archbold Cemetery.
Memorials can be sent to the Archbold Fire Station.
