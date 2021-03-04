Hicksville — Doris Ridgway, 87, of Hicksville, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in the home of her daughter, with her family around her.
Doris was born August 4, 1933, in Hicksville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Elmer and Violet (Carver) Bassett. Doris retired from Parker-Hannifin after 25 years of service in 2001. After retirement, Doris worked at Yoder's Restaurant. To begin her career, Doris worked at Mendelsen Egg Company in West Unity and Syncro Corporation in Hicksville. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are her six children, Greg (Janet) Langham of Hicksville, Keith (Cindy) Langham of Hicksville, Wendy (Mark) Heisler of Hicksville, Cheryl (Craig) Doty of Delphos, Ohio, Dean (Gail) Langham of Hicksville, and Stacy (Lori Grunden) Stevenson of Van Wert, Ohio; 18 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren with her first great-great-grandchild due in August; two brothers, Rex (Belva) Bassett of Mark Center and Lee Bassett of Hicksville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Betty Bowsher; eight brothers, Infant Glenn Bassett, Ralph Bassett, Gerald Bassett, Robert Bassett, Kenneth Bassett, Basil Bassett, Virgil Bassett and Junior Bassett; and three sisters, Lois Humbarger, Jean Swygart, and Alice Karnes.
Private family funeral services will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021, in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville, with Pastor Steven Stark officiating. Interment will follow in Six Corners Cemetery, Hicksville. There will be no public visitation.
The family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy to consider memorial contributions be made to Community Health Professionals Home Health and Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
