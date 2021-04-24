Doris M. Beck

Ridgeville Corners — Doris Mabel Beck, 90, of Ridgeville Corners, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
She was born in Toledo, Ohio, on June 15, 1930, to Raymond and Mabel (Riester) Adams. She married John Thomas Beck on August 22, 1959, at St. Richard's Catholic Church in Swanton, Ohio.
Doris was a member of St. Michael's Ridge Catholic Church in Defiance, Ohio where she held several positions in the church. She participated in the Toledo Diocese Lay Ministry Program. Doris graduated from Swanton High School as the class valedictorian. She loved working outside in the yard or in her gardens, and especially enjoyed completing puzzles. Doris served her community by volunteering with the Defiance hospice program for 15 years and with the Henry County Meals-On-Wheels programs.
She is survived by her children, Helen (Harry) Bare, Linda (JR) Lauber, Margaret Beck, John (Michael Rosania) Beck; grandchildren, Stephanie, Sarah, Ryan, Aaron, David, Jonathan and Michaela; great grandchildren, Madison and Natalie; and sister, Ellen Poca. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John; and brothers, Robert Adams and Paul Adams.
Friends and family will be received at St. Richard's Catholic Church, Swanton, on Sunday, April 25, 2021, from 3-6 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Michael's Ridge Catholic Church, Defiance on Monday, April 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. with an hour of viewing prior to services. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com
Due to the current health conditions surrounding COVID-19, masks will be required to attend services or visitation in accordance with the State. Please also respect social distancing and make use of the website to contact the family if you are not feeling well.
