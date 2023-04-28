Doris Knape Avers

Newaygo, Mich. — Doris "Dee" M. Knape Avers, 98, of Newaygo, Michigan and formerly of Defiance, Ohio, passed away on Monday morning, April 24, 2023, at the Brook of Newaygo.
She was born on March 4, 1925, in Defiance, Ohio, to Henry and Helen (Imbrock) Norden. Doris had been a secretary at both Simplex Industries in Adrian, Michigan, and at Adrian College. She was a lifelong member of the Lutheran church with her most recent membership at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Sand Lake, Michigan.
Doris's hobbies included playing cards, swimming and dancing. She loved tatting and created many lovely pieces that will be treasured by her family. She belonged to the Woodville, Ohio, Garden Club and was a charter member of the Woodville Tree Committee. She was also a member of the YMCA in Fremont, Ohio, until she was 94. She volunteered at Otterbein Portage Valley Home, the local blood drives, delivered meals on wheels for her community for 15 years and taught Sunday school for many years. Doris answered the challenge by President George H. Bush and became one of the thousand points of light by teaching adults how to read.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Alfred Knape and Norman Avers, daughter, Clarissa Knape, brother, Victor Norden and sisters, Delora Helmke and Velma Freytag.
Doris is survived by her children, John (Linda) Knape of Clinton, Michigan, Rosanne (Ron Cocco) Knape of Green Valley, Arizona, Philip (Judy) Knape of Newaygo, Michigan, step-daughter, Stacy Smith of Sebring Florida, seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, and by her sister-in-law, Irene Norden.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 1, 2023, at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Adrian Township, Michigan, with Pastor Gary Leking officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be given to Resurrection Lutheran Church in Sand Lake, Michigan. You can sign the online guest book at www.kroeze-wolffis.com. Arrangements are by Kroeze-Wolffis Funeral Home, Inc. of Fremont.
