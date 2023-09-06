Doris Cleland

HICKSVILLE — Doris Inez Pedroza-Winn Cleland, 93, of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 4, 2023, at Dream Haven Care Center, Edgerton, Ohio.

To plant a tree in memory of Doris Cleland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
  

Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries