Dorene Katherine Patton, 62, Defiance, and formerly of Maumee, passed away in her home on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born March 6, 1957, in Sharon, Pa., to Michael and Elinor (Drowne) Kuklinca, and graduated from high school in West Middlesex, Pa. She enjoyed interior design, decorating her own home with each room being a different theme. She also enjoyed her cats and genealogy, tracing her family back to the American Revolution.
Preceded in death by her parents and sister, Debra McLyman, she is survived by her husband, Fred; stepsons, Donald, James (Lori), Dr. David (Joyce), Michael (Melanie) and Frederick (Melissa) Patton; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and nieces, Victoria Whelen and Jessica Selders.
There will be no visitation and services will be private.
The family suggests memorials to Ovarian Cancer Connection, 5577 Airport Highway, suite 206, Toledo, Ohio 43615; or Friends of Felines Rescue Center, 14597 Power Dam Road, Defiance, Ohio 43512.
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee, assisted the family. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.