CECIL — Dora M. Laney, 84, passed away at her home where she was born and raised her own family in Cecil, Ohio.
Dora was born on November 6, 1938, in Cecil, Ohio, to the late Ronald and Noretta (Seslar) Woodring. On February 3, 1959, she married the love of her life, Larry Laney who survives. For over 20 years, she worked at Sheller-Globe. She also worked at the Bargain Bin in Paulding. Dora attended Cecil Presbyterian Church. She loved to camp and go to garage sales.
Dora is also survived by her children, Sherri (Rocky) Good, Paulding, Ohio, Mark Laney, Montpelier, Ohio, Michelle (Rodney) Peck, Paulding, Ohio, Jimmy (Celeste) Laney, Montpelier, Ohio, Larry (Elaine) Laney Jr., Cecil, Ohio, sisters, Eva (Jerry) Durre, Columbus, Ohio, Alice Sentel, Ozark, Alabama, Kathy (Dewey) Woodring, Defiance, Ohio, Debbie (Vernon) Ray, Alabama, Mary Lou (Denny) McVay, Oakwood, Ohio, 15 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren.
Dora is also preceded in death by her brothers, Clyde and Richard Woodring, and grandson, Jack Clemens.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dora's memory to the Paulding County Senior Center, 401 E. Jackson St., Paulding, OH 45879. Online condolences may be shared at www.denherderfh.com.
