FORT WAYNE — Donna Jean Vachon (Bauermeister), Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019.

Surviving are her husband, Richard Neil Vachon; three children, Neil (Vicki) Vachon, Lisa (Matthew) Crates and Jerry (Alejandra) Vachon; 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; Donna’s surviving sisters, Carol and Michele; and Richard’s sister, Marilyn.

She was preceded in death by brother, Earnest; and sister, Anne.

A graveside service was at noon Monday, April 1, 2019, at Catholic Cemetery, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne.

Arrangements were by the Tom Mungovan Funeral Home, 2221 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne.

