FORT WAYNE — Donna Jean Vachon (Bauermeister), Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019.
Surviving are her husband, Richard Neil Vachon; three children, Neil (Vicki) Vachon, Lisa (Matthew) Crates and Jerry (Alejandra) Vachon; 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; Donna’s surviving sisters, Carol and Michele; and Richard’s sister, Marilyn.
She was preceded in death by brother, Earnest; and sister, Anne.
A graveside service was at noon Monday, April 1, 2019, at Catholic Cemetery, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne.
Arrangements were by the Tom Mungovan Funeral Home, 2221 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne.
To send tributes online visit tommungovanfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.