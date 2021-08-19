Donna Stark

Stark

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Donna J. Leonard Stark, 82, of Englewood, Florida, passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021, at McLaren, St. Luke’s Hospital, in Maumee, Ohio.

Donna retired from the Defiance City Schools as a head cook at Brickell and Anthony Wayne Schools where she loved cooking for the children.

Donna was born on August 1, 1939, to Harold and Mary Walters, Napoleon, Ohio. She married Keith Leonard in 1956, who passed away in 1987. In 1991, married Ronald Stark then moved to Florida. Ronald passed in May, 2021. Donna is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Robert Walters and sister, Shirley McDonald.

Donna is survived by her children, Kathy (Tom) Hilton, Tim (Stacy)Leonard and Perry (Mary Jane) Leonard. Step-children, Noreen (Mark) Purk and James (Jenette) Stark. 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life luncheon will be held at the VFW Post 3360, Defiance, Ohio on August 21, 2021, from 1-3 p.m.

To plant a tree in memory of Donna Stark as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries