Donna Rassman

Paulding — Donna J. Rassman, age 67, passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Toledo.
Donna was born on October 9, 1954, in Van Wert, Ohio, to the late Robert and Emma (Shinn) King. On March 25, 1972, she married Mark Rassman who survives. For 45 years, Donna worked at the Gardens of Paulding as a state-tested nurse aide, providing loving care to all of her patients. She previously worked at Hawthorn Court and Hometown Nursing Home. She was a loyal member of Antwerp Community Church.
Donna was the heart and soul of her loving family. She cherished her time spent with them. She loved watching her sons and grandsons play their sports and was their biggest cheerleader. Donna was an avid bingo player and always looked forward to the next bingo trip with her sisters. One of her greatest attributes was that she would listen to you with a compassionate heart and always lend her voice of reason.
Donna is also survived by her three sons: Jamie (Angela) Rassman, Lima, Ohio, Jason (Melissa) Rassman, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jerry Rassman, Fort Wayne, Indiana; four grandsons, Dylan, Dakota, Gaige and Marcus Rassman; sisters, Sandra (Lee) Wesley, Paulding, Ohio, Patty (Roy) Fraley, Defiance, Ohio, Darlene (Kent) Boundy, Defiance, Ohio, Micki (Randy) Suffel, Paulding, Ohio, Jeraldine (Chris) Cunningham, Decatur, Alabama; brothers, Teddy (Evelyn) King, Haviland, Ohio, Bobby (Sandy) King, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Donna is also preceded in death by her brother, Danny King.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Den Herder Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Grimes officiating. Burial will be in Paulding Memorial Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Monday, January 31, 2022, at Den Herder Funeral Home. There will also be visitation on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Antwerp Community Church, Fricke Prayer Garden, 704 Erie St., P.O. Box 574, Antwerp, OH 45813.
Online condolences may be shared at www.denherderfh.com.
