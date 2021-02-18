Donna Poth

Napoleon — Donna Marie Poth, 89, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on February 16, 2021.
She was born in Defiance County on December 20, 1931, to Merton and Helen (Johnson) McFeters. Donna married Bert Poth on December 21, 1949, at Chapel in the Garden in Angola, Indiana. She was a 1949 graduate of Hicksville High School. Donna retired from Ohio Gas Company, where she worked as a secretary. Donna was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Napoleon. She was also a member of the auxiliary for the American Legion Post 300 and the VFW Post 3360. Donna enjoyed camping and bowling in her younger years. She liked to bake for the family, but probably more to fulfill her cookie cravings. Donna loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a friend to many.
Donna is survived by her daughter, Mickey Vold; grandchildren, Victor (Isabel) Vold, Heidi (Isaac Smith) Pinkham, Amanda (Sean) McConnell, Nicole (Vincent) Eitniear and Nathaniel (Jessica Yates) Rathge; great-grandchildren, Matthew and Kirsten Pinkham, Justin Smith-Eitniear and Joseph Eitniear, and Hayden, Levi, Garrett and Marshall McConnell; and son-in-law, Tom Rathge.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bert; daughter, Brenda Rathge; son-in-law, Fred Vold; grandson, Nicholas Rathge; sisters, Cleo Dorman and Ione McFeters; and brother, Lauren McFeters.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Saturday, February 20, 2021, from 9 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Riverview Memory Gardens, Defiance.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made the Christ United Methodist Church, Shriners Children's Hospital, Henry County Senior Center, Ronald McDonald House or Heartland Hospice. Online condolences and messages may be shared at rodenbergergray.com.
Due to the current health conditions surrounding COVID-19, masks will be required to attend services or visitation in accordance with the state. Please also respect social distancing and make use of the website to contact the family if you are not feeling well.
