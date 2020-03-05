GRABILL, Ind. — Donna M. Osmun, 81, Grabill, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Parkview Hospital-Randallia, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Donna was born November 7, 1938, in Hicksville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harlan and Thelma (Darling) Madden. She was a 1956 graduate of Harlan High School. Donna married Richard D. Osmun on June 23, 1956, in Stryker, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on December 11, 2014. She was a loving and caring mother, always supporting and taking care of her children and family. Donna cherished her time spent with family and friends. In her free time, she enjoyed baking, cooking, tending to her flower and vegetable gardens and picking treasures at garage sales.
Surviving are her son, Dale Osmun of Hicksville, Ohio; six grandchildren, Shanna (Chris) Kammer of New Haven, Indiana, Darren (Jamie) Osmun of Liberty Center, Ohio, Dylan (Rachael) Osmun of Marks Center, Ohio, Dara (Kent) Brown of Auburn, Indiana, Delaney (Jeff) Shock of Sherwood, Ohio, and Drake Osmun of Hicksville, Ohio; eight great-grandchildren, Sydney, Rhiley, Aleah, Conner, Carter, Coleton, Bradley and Emmett; and four sisters, Gertrude Potts, Mildred Graham, Margaret Richardson and Helen Young.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; son, Royce Osmun; two brothers, Eugene Madden and Harold Madden; and two sisters, Mary Potts and Betty Baker.
Visitation for Donna M. Osmun will be held Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville, where funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. in the funeral home, with Rick Straley officiating. Interment will follow in Scipio Cemetery, Harlan, Indiana.
The family asks those remembering Donna to make memorial contributions to Parkview Hospital Hospice Care. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
