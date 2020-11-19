Donna Hiltner

CONTINENTAL — Donna Gail Hiltner, 70, Continental, died at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Mercy Health St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.
She was born July 19, 1950, in Coeburn, Va., to the late Don and Marie (Adkins) Huff. On May 3, 1969, she married David Hiltner, who survives in Continental. Donna retired from the University of Findlay, where she had been the housekeeping supervisor. Donna fought a long and courageous battle with cancer over the last seven years.
Donna’s children, Stacy and Matt were her pride and joy. She was always there for them, whenever they needed her. She was proud of both of them and loved them dearly.
Donna’s grandchildren, Chloe G. Ruck, Lane M. Hiltner, Corbin J. Ruck, Connor D. Ruck, Colton E. Hiltner and Denali R. Hiltner, were the reason she kept fighting her cancer for so long, and she adored each and every one of them.
Donna also is survived by her brothers and sisters, Robert (Teresa) Huff of Columbus Grove, Garland (Jen) Huff of Defiance, Edward (Kathy) Huff of Columbus Grove, Debra (Don) Hazelton of Continental and Tammy (Carl) Landwehr of Fort Jennings.
Because of COVID, the Hiltner family plans to have a celebration of life this coming summer as a way to celebrate and remember Donna’s life. The arrangements are by Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental.
Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Cancer Assistance Program. Online condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
