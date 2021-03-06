Donna Haase

Hicksville — Donna L Haase, 60, of Hicksville, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, Ohio.
Donna was born on July 12, 1960, in Bryan, Ohio, daughter of the late James L. Sr. and Marcella "Marcy" (Lucas) Newman. She was a 1978 graduate of Edgerton High School and attended Ravenscroft Beauty College. Donna married Tom Haase on September 12, 1998, in Hicksville, Ohio, and he survives. Donna owned and operated Elegant Touch Beauty Salon for over 30 years. She attended St. John Lutheran Church in Hicksville. Donna was a member of the Hicksville Beautification Committee, Hickory Hills Golf League and the Hicksville Eagles. In her free time, Donna enjoyed flower gardening, golfing, playing cards and knitting. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving are her husband, Tom Haase of Hicksville, Ohio; two children, Angie Mojica of Ney, Ohio, and Matthew Chaffins of Toledo, Ohio; two stepchildren, Chris (Allison) Haase of Garner, North Carolina, and Tiffany (Rich) Simpson of Waynesville, North Carolina; eight grandchildren; brother, Dan Newman of Fort Wayne, Indiana; five sisters, Dee (Bruce) Smith of Spencer, Indiana, Dolly Newman of Angola, Indiana, Susie (Keven) Miller of Edgerton, Ohio, Mary Jane (Terry) Fitzcharles of Bryan, Ohio, and Charlie (Todd Clark) Newman of Edgerton, Ohio. Donna was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Deb Kizer; brother, James Newman Jr.; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Donna will be held Monday, March 8, 2021, from 4-7 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville. Due to the ongoing pandemic, there will be limited capacity. Those attending visitation are asked to keep their visit brief. Facial masks and coverings are required, and social distancing will be observed. Funeral services for Donna will be Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 812 East High Street, Hicksville, with Pastor Alex Heffelfinger officiating. Interment will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.
The family asks those remembering Donna to make memorial contributions to the Linus Slattery Memorial or Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center.
Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
