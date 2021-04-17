Donna Flint

Paulding — Donna J. Flint passed away April 13, 2021, at her home in Paulding, Ohio.
She was born December 13, 1931, in Paulding where she lived on West Perry Street. She graduated from Paulding High School in 1949 where she met the love of her life, Russell Flint. Donna and Russell married February 3, 1951, before he was sent to Germany as a medic assistant of the National Guard. Donna and Russell started their family in 1953.
She enjoyed being a 'stay at home Mom' and so did we. Her Sunday meals were enjoyed by everyone who was lucky enough to be present. She was always good for a laugh using her quick comebacks to take the upper hand. This spirit and toughness kept her going with her fight with COPD for over 20 years. Donna and Russ would travel to Georgia to visit their son and her brother in-law's family.
Donna is survived by son Robert Flint, Dunwoody Georgia; brother, Larry (Sharon) Freshwater; two grandchildren Bruce (Karen) and Jennifer; two great grandchildren, Auron and Krystal.
She is preceded in death by her parents Alonzo and Lois (Franklin) Freshwater; husband Russell Flint; son Russell 'Rusty' Flint; brothers, Howard and Dewain; and sisters Lola Laukhuf and Isabelle Holtsberry.
Visitation 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, with funeral services conducted at 1 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Paulding Memorial Cemetery, Paulding.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alzheimer's Association.
Friends and relatives may share fond memories at www.denherderfh.com
