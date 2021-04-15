Paulding — Donna J. Flint, 89, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021.
She was born December 13, 1931, in Paulding, daughter of the late Alonzo and Lois (Franklin) Freshwater. On February 3, 1951, she married Russell L. Flint, who preceded her in death on December 5, 2020. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Paulding.
Donna is survived by her son, Robert Flint of Dunwoody, Georgia; brother, Larry (Sharon) Freshwater, Minneapolis, Minnesota; daughter-in-law, Carol Flint, Paulding; grandchildren Bruce (Karen) Flint and Jennifer Flint; great grandchildren Auron and Krystal.
She is also preceded in death by a son, Russell "Rusty" Flint; and siblings, Lola Laukhuf, Isabelle Holtsberry, Howard Freshwater and Dewain Freshwater.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17 at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. She will be buried in Paulding Memorial Cemetery.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of services on Saturday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to the First Christian Church.
Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com
