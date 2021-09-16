Donna Daman

Napoleon — Donna M. (Donnie) Daman passed away at home, surrounded by family, September 12, 2021. She was 91 years old.
Donnie was born September 10, 1930, in Hamler, Ohio, to the late Lawrence and Esther (Rettig) Meyer. On March 25, 1951, she married Orville Daman, who preceded her in death December 15,1983.
Donnie was a skilled homemaker, and also found time to work outside the home. From a Defiance Schools secretary, to payroll clerk for Daman & Daman, to an election worker, to an early morning baker and barista, Donnie was a well-recognized face in the community. She also accumulated many miles walking and biking the neighborhoods. Donnie was also instrumental in the development of the original Henry County Hospital gift shop.
Donnie is survived by daughters Mary Wesche, Napoleon, Ohio, Julie Daman, Findlay, Ohio, and son Brad (Deb) Daman, Napoleon, Ohio. She also has four grandchildren: Gretchen Wesche, Washington, D.C., Sam Wesche, Napoleon, Ohio, Ryan Daman, Napoleon, Ohio, and Nicholas Daman, Fenton, Michigan. She was preceded in death by Gregory Wesche, son-in-law.
The family would also like to thank the special caregivers who helped Donnie continue her journey at home: Andrea, Josie, Katelyn, and Kristin. They went above and beyond what was asked of them without hesitation.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Emanuel Lutheran Church, Napoleon. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, from 4-8 p.m. and one hour before the service at the church.
Suggested memorials may be made to: Emanuel Lutheran Church, the Alzheimer's Association, and Hospice of Toledo.
Online condolences may be made at: www.rodenbergergray.com.
