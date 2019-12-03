NAPOLEON — Donna Mae Baringer, 67, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019, at Ebeid Hospice after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2000.
She was born in Napoleon on May 6, 1952, to Donald and Marjorie (Saneholtz) Fahringer. Donna married Daniel Baringer on December 6, 1986. He preceded her in death on January 31, 1993.
Donna graduated from Liberty Center High School in 1970 and Adrian College in 1972. She went on to Bowling Green Area School of Practical Nursing and graduated in 1983. Over her career, Donna worked as an LPN for Henry County Hospital, as a visiting nurse, and part-time at CCNO. She retired from nursing in 2003.
Donna was very involved in the community; serving as the mayor of Holgate from 1991-95, a member of Liberty Chapel United Methodist Church, a board member for Horseback Haven therapeutic riding program, and a board member of the Henry County Humane Society. She also taught Red Cross CPR classes for over 20 years and volunteered for Henry County Hospice. Donna was an advocate for all animals and enjoyed showing quarter horses in her younger years. She also liked antiques, audio books and shopping.
Donna is survived by her sister, Kathleen (Lynn) Jones; brother, Dean (Carol) Fahringer; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel.
Donna’s wish was to be an anatomical gift to the University of Toledo Medical Center, therefore there will be a graveside service for her at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Henry County Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.