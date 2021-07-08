Defiance — Donelda D. Royal, age 100, of Defiance, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Bowling Green, Ohio.
She was born on April 14, 1921, to Edward and Alfretta (March) Kunesh in Defiance County, Ohio. Donelda was a faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Defiance, and maintained an active role with the Altar Rosary Society and other parish ministries and events. She worked for over 25 years at General Motors in Defiance until her retirement in 1976. Her memberships also included Defiance Elks Lodge 147, VFW Auxiliary Post 3360, and UAW Local 211 Retirees. Donelda loved to travel to visit her extended family. She was very outgoing with a cheerful personality, and always loved to play bingo, go to casinos, and play cards. She will be sadly missed by her family and many good friends.
Donelda is survived by her sons, Robert (Alberta) Royal of Santee, California, and Leo Royal of Defiance, and her daughters, Roberta (Denny) Fintel of Bowling Green, Ohio, Rosita (Tim) Kilty of Naperville, Illinois, and Leann (John) Allen of Savanna, Georgia. She also leaves behind 13 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, her sister, Arlene Iler of Defiance, and daughter-in-law, Mary Royal of New Haven, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Roger Royal; sisters: Inez Giesige, Martha Wagner, Madonna Limpach and Rita Batoha; her brother, Virgil Kunesh; and one great-grandchild.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home South, Lawson/Roessner Chapel (1753 S. Clinton St.). Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 12, 2021, at St. Mary Catholic Church, with Father Randy Giesige officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to St. Mary Catholic Church, or Bridge Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
