Deshler — Donelda Helen (Bostelman) Huber, 91, of rural Deshler, Ohio, died peacefully on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at the Meadows of Leipsic.
She was born October 31, 1930, in Defiance County, Ohio, to the late Otto and Dora (Behrens) Bostelman. On May 2, 1954, she married Carl O. Huber at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Okolona, and he preceded her in death on May 8, 2012.
Donelda was a homemaker and enjoyed quilting, sewing, and gardening. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hamler.
She is survived by her children, Carol (Kenneth) Badenhop, Barbara (Richard) Snyder, Steven (Mary) Huber and Susan (Jeffrey) Schortgen; grandchildren, Erin Gentry, Sarah (Juan) Astorga, Richard (Shelby) Snyder, Courtney (Joseph) Wilhelm, Steven Huber, Joshua Huber, Olivia (Adam) Schroeder, Eve Schortgen and Nicholas Schortgen; great-grandchildren, Adalyn and Jackson Gentry, and Owen Huber; sister, Marilyn Behrman; and sisters-in-law, Mildred Bostelman and Norma Bostelman. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Nancy Huber; grandson-in-law, Josh Gentry; granddaughter, Karla Badenhop; and siblings, Lester, Irvin, Fred and Marvin Bostelman, Loueda Badenhop, Irma Gerken; and brothers-in-law, Edwin Badenhop Carl Gerken and William Behrman; and sister-in-law, Alvera Bostelman.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 15 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hamler. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon and Monday from 10-11 a.m at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Immanuel Lutheran Church Good Samaritan Fund or a charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.rodenbergergray.com.
