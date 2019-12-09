Donatus Schroeder

HOLGATE — Donatus F. "Nader" Schroeder, 94, Holgate, died 4:29 a.m., Sunday, December 8, 2019, at The Meadows of Ottawa.

He was born April 10, 1925, in Leipsic, to the late August and Frances (Maag) Schroeder. On June 14, 1950, he married Margaret Nadler. She died March 30, 2016.

Survivors include three children, Linda (Jim) Kell of Lima, Jim (Shirley) Schroeder of Hamler, and Don (Carol) Schroeder of New Bavaria; seven grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; 13 great-stepgrandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; one great-great-stepgrandchild; and a sister, Ruth Klear of Glandorf.

He also was preceded in death by a sister, Junella (Virgil) Karhoff; a brother, Alphonse (Angela) Schroeder; and a brother-in-law, Eugene Klear.

Nader was a lifelong farmer and had retired after 35 years from Philips ECG formerly in Ottawa. He was a U.S. Army veteran during World War II and a life member of the Hamler American Legion Post 262, New Bavaria VFW Post 8847, Catholic War Veterans, National Farmers Organization, Ottawa Knights of Columbus, the Farmer's Union and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in New Bavaria. Nader also enjoyed traveling with Margaret.

A funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Bavaria, with Father Nick Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, with military rites by the Hamler American Legion and New Bavaria VFW. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. today at Love Funeral Home, Ottawa, where a farewell tribute by the Catholic War Veterans will begin at 6 p.m. and a Knights of Columbus rosary service 7:30 p.m.

Memorial donations may be given to Putnam County Hospice, Propagation of Faith, or the charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.

Service information

Dec 10
Visitation
Tuesday, December 10, 2019
2:00PM-8:00PM
Love Funeral Home - Ottawa
405 East Third St
Ottawa, Ohio 45875
Dec 10
Guaranteed delivery before Donatus's Visitation begins.
Dec 10
Catholic War Veterans Farewell Tribute
Tuesday, December 10, 2019
6:00PM
Love Funeral Home - Ottawa
405 East Third St
Ottawa, Ohio 45875
Dec 10
Guaranteed delivery before Donatus's Catholic War Veterans Farewell Tribute begins.
Dec 10
Rosary Service
Tuesday, December 10, 2019
7:30PM
Love Funeral Home - Ottawa
405 East Third St
Ottawa, Ohio 45875
Dec 10
Guaranteed delivery before Donatus's Rosary Service begins.
Dec 11
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, December 11, 2019
10:30AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Bavaria
13779 Road Y
New Bavaria, OH 43548
Dec 11
Guaranteed delivery before Donatus's Funeral Mass begins.
