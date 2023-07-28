Donald Wyant

Liberty Center — COLTON — Donald Wyant, 79, of Colton, Ohio, passed away July 18, 2023. Donald was born on May 18, 1944, to the late Henry and Freda (Porter) Wyant in Jackson, Ohio.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Wyant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
  

Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries