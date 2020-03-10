WAUSEON — Donald Waldfogel, 92, Wauseon, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Donald Waldfogel, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 12
Visitation
Thursday, March 12, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home
219 S. Fulton St
Wauseon, OH 43567
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 13
Funeral Service
Friday, March 13, 2020
11:00AM
Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home
219 S. Fulton St
Wauseon, OH 43567
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Load entries