ANGOLA, Ind. — Donald Jay Stone Jr., 71, Angola, Indiana, formerly of Defiance, Ohio, passed away on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, Indiana.
He was born on July 15, 1949, in Defiance, Ohio, to Donald and Ruth (Randall) Stone. They preceded him in death.
Survivors include his children, Amanda (Keith) Brown of Defiance, Ohio, and Donald J. (Amber) Stone III of Garrett, Indiana; and grandchildren, Victoria, Morgan, Donavan, Emily and Jayden.
There will be no services at this time.
Burial will be at a later time at Riverside Cemetery, Defiance, Ohio. Condolences may be sent online at www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, Ind.
