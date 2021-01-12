ANGOLA, Ind. — Donald Jay Stone Jr., 71, Angola, Ind., formerly of Defiance, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, Indiana. Handling arrangements is Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, Ind.

