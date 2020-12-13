HOLGATE — Donald Shidler at age 100, died Friday, December 11, 2020, at the Wood County Hospital, Bowling Green, Ohio.
His 100-Year Legacy… Just sit back for a moment and think what Don saw during his life! He was born August 7, 1920, during the Roaring Twenties to Peter and Leona (Howe) Shidler in Grelton. During the Great Depression, he was just a youngster but helped his family with the crops and animals. On June 21, 1946, he married Margaret Amelia Bockbrader in New Rochester, Ohio. He was a wheat, soybean and corn farmer but also milked his fair share of cows. Don ran a tow motor at Temco radish factory in McClure for 30-plus years.
His Family… He is survived by daughters, Barbara (Dean) Dawson of McClure and Marsha (Stephen) Fritz, Holgate; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Clifford Shidler, Bryan. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Margaret, of 67 years.
His Farewell Services… Friends will be received in the Zachrich Family Funeral Home, 114 William Street, Holgate, on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the celebration of Don’s 100-year life at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Grelton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, consider Damascus EMS in memory of Don. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.