Malinta — Donald J. Rettig, 82, of Malinta, Ohio, died peacefully on November 28, 2021, at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, Ohio.
Don was born September 28, 1939, in Monroe Township, Henry County, Ohio, to the late Orville and Luella (Nartker) Rettig and was also raised by a deceased step-mother, Florence (Kurtz) Rettig. On February 2, 1961, he married Lois (Vance) Rettig at St. John's United Church of Christ, Holgate.
Don was a graduate of Malinta-Grelton High School and served in the United States Army. He was a lifelong farmer and assisted other local farmers. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Malinta, and Napoleon American Legion Post 300. He was a former volunteer fireman for Monroe Township Fire Department and former member of the Henry County Fair Board.
He is survived by his wife, Lois; sons, Daniel Rettig of Hamler, David (Judy) Rettig of Malinta, and Dennis (Michelle) Rettig of Texas, Ohio; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and siblings, Charlotte (William) Wachtman, Margorie "Butch" (Jeff) Wallace, Margaret "Peg" (Carl) Rausch and Mary (Kit) Thompson. He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Holly Jones; and siblings, Robert (Lois) Rettig and Dorothy (Larry) Myles.
Funeral services will be private and interment will be held at Grelton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to Ebeid Hospice, 5340 Harroun Rd, Sylvania, OH 43560.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.rodenbergergray.com.
