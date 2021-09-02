Donald Retcher

Defiance — Donald W. "Don" Retcher, age 63, of Defiance, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
He was born on March 28, 1958, to Donald C. and Clara (Kessler) Retcher in Napoleon, Ohio. On February 5, 1977, he married Rolanda "Landy" (Conner) Retcher, who survives.
Don was a faithful member of Kings Cross Church. He worked as a millwright at Sauder Woodworking for 17 years until his retirement in 2007. He enjoyed watching his favorite football teams, Miami Dolphins and Notre Dame, and his favorite baseball team was the New York Yankees. He loved spending time with his family, especially with his granddaughter Emma. Don will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Landy Retcher of Defiance, his daughter, Kristy Retcher of Ridgeville Corners, Ohio, his son, John (Melissa) Retcher of Defiance, his granddaughter, Emma Bok, his sister, Donelda (Carl) Burk of McClure, Ohio, and his brother, Dave Retcher of Kendall Park, New Jersey.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Sharon Hartman and Ruby Retcher, and his dog and best friend, Jake.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at the funeral home, with Pastor Sam Andres and Pastor Josh Wagner officiating. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed.
Memorials are suggested to Fort Defiance Humane Society, or to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
