Donald Mesker

Oakwood — Donald Frederick Mesker, age 85, of Oakwood, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at his residence.
He was born January 31, 1936, to the late Frank and Dorothy (Ruen) Mesker. Donald was united in marriage to Jeanette Carder on February 15, 1958.
They have five surviving children: Daniel (Christine) Mesker of Defiance, Debra Mesker of Oakwood, Darryl (Laura) Mesker of Paulding, Denise (Wayne) Porter of Defiance, and Darlene (James) Diehl of Ramona, California. He was blessed with nine grandchildren: Carrie Mesker, Abbie (Cody) Reynolds, Shenia Mesker, Rian Barton, Adrian (Allie) Mesker, Lucas Hyre, Daniel Drake, Christina (Bradd) McBrearty and Chelsie Porter; and nine great-grandchildren with another on the way this fall.
His brothers, Anthony (Margee) Mesker of Delphos, and Kenneth (Donna) Mesker of Mars Hill, North Carolina, and sister, Irene (Ernie) Barnes of Winter Park, Florida, survive him.
In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by sisters: Mary (Paul) Winover, Victoria Mesker, Beverly (John) Jameson, Linda Mesker and Bernice (David) Porter; and brothers, Lawrence "Buck" Mesker, Dale Mesker, Richard Mesker and Frank Mesker.
As a teenager, Don worked at his uncle's garage washing car windshields, checking oil and pumping gas. Later he worked at the bowling alley setting up the bowling pins behind the alleys. He worked in several small factories and met his wife Jeanette at "The Can Factory". They relocated from Delphos and he began working at General Motors in Defiance in 1964 and retired in 1997 after 33 years of service. After retirement, they were snow birds for 13 years traveling west to spend time with their daughters and grandchildren in Arizona and California.
He will be dearly missed by his wife of 63 years, children and grandchildren. Don was a "kid at heart" and loved to have a good time. Laughter always followed him. He loved music, Pepsi, a good cheeseburger, target practice, woodworking and television (especially Westerns and the History Channel). The invention of the remote control was a godsend to his children. He had a lifelong love of learning and in his 80s tapped into YouTube where he could always be found "working" on something even when his body began failing him.
Our loss of Don will leave a hole in our hearts, but we know that his body is fully restored and the most joyous of laughter is still following him. We shall see him again. Please join us to celebrate his life.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-noon on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home South, Lawson/Roessner Chapel (1753 S. Clinton Street, Defiance). A funeral service will follow at noon at the south location, with the Rev. Larry Kennedy officiating. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed. Burial will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
