WAPAKONETA — Donald Lee Knipp, 78, of Wapakoneta, passed away at 1:17 a.m., Monday, June 7, 2021 at Hospice of Central Ohio in the Wexner Medical Center, on The Ohio State University Campus in Columbus after a seven-year battle with lung cancer.
He was born on March 16, 1943, in Defiance, to Donald A. & Elaine Rollins Knipp, who have preceded him in death. On March 17, 1979, in Defiance, he married Dianne Elaine Dodds, who survives.
Survivors also include his sister, Pamela (Thomas) Kime, of Defiance; nephew, Aaron (Maria) Kime, of Liberty Township, Hamilton County, Ohio; niece, Kathryn (Joseph) Webb, of Defiance; and great-nieces and nephews, Chloe, Will, and Andrew Kime, and Luke, Isaac, and Eliza Webb. Other relatives include his sister-in-law, Donna (Rex) Canfield, of Belle Center; nephews, Charles R. Canfield, of Lakeview and Steven (Kristi) Canfield, of Sisterville, West Virginia; and great-nieces and nephews, Trenton, Kelly, Jamie, Cole, and Kara Canfield, and Loren and Ethan Clark. Don was also surrounded by a second family of longtime close friends, neighbors, and work colleagues.
A 1961 graduate of Defiance High School, Don received his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Valparaiso University in 1965. He began work as a test engineer at the Aerospace Electrical Division of Westinghouse Electric Corporation in Lima, where he designed state of the art test equipment for aircraft electrical systems and was an innovator in his development group. While working at Westinghouse, he also obtained a master of business administration from Bowling Green State University.
Donald retired from Westinghouse/Sundstrand in 1996 after 30 years of service and went to work as a test engineer for Siemens Energy and Automation in Bellefontaine. He worked full time until 2002 and then continued part time until plant operations were moved out of the country in 2007. He felt very fortunate to have had a very interesting and rewarding career.
After work retirement, he enjoyed developing projects in his shop, playing golf, and spending more time with his family and friends. Don and Dianne were happily married for 42 years, enjoying their neighbors and friends in Wapakoneta, traveling, and pursuing hobbies. Donald was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Wapakoneta.
Services will begin at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 11, 2021, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Wapakoneta. Pastor Doug Pretorius and Don’s childhood friend, Father John Stites will officiate. Friends may call from 4–7 p.m. Thursday at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta and one hour prior to the services Friday at the church. Interment will take place at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Riverside Cemetery, Defiance with Father John Stites officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran School, Defiance, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Wapakoneta, the American Cancer Society, or a charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be expressed at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.