NAPOLEON — Donald “Jim” Waltimire, 87, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2019, surrounded by his loving children.
He was born September 13, 1932, in Napoleon, to Oca and Edith (Homan) Waltimire. Donald worked for the city of Napoleon as a stationary engineer for 15 years. He was hired at GM Central Foundry, Defiance, in 1962 where he worked for 33 years as a journeyman millwright and retired in 1995. Donald was also the community service representative through Local 211 during his tenure at General Motors. He was an avid coon hunter and had several coon hounds and greyhound dogs. He enjoyed hunting the great outdoors. Donald was also a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon.
He is survived by his children, James (Rose) Waltimire, Jamie (Josh) Palczewski and Jenny (Bill) Schulte; and grandchildren, Meghan, Zach and Katherine. Donald also is survived by his stepchildren, Scott, Leesa, Julie and Bryan; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara (Tieje) Waltimire.
Family and friends will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 2-7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, from 1 p.m. until the time of services at 2 p.m. A private interment will be held at Cole Cemetery, Florida, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to CHP Hospice or St. Paul Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
