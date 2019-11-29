HOLGATE — Donald Hoops, 84, Holgate, died Thursday morning, November 28, 2019, at Vancrest of Holgate.
His Legacy… Donald was born September 26, 1935, to Martin and Esther (Yungmann) Hoops in Deshler. He graduated from Deshler High School. On April 20, 1958, he married Nancy Gerken at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, Defiance. Don was a gas and fuel oil truck driver employed by Slattery Oil Company and other petroleum dealers for 43 ½ years. Don was a former member of the Holgate Volunteer Fire Department, EMS, harvest festival committee and Firemen’s Dependency Board member. He was a substitute school bus driver and also drove for Hamler Chevrolet. Don also enjoyed fishing, golf and dart ball. He was a member of St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, Defiance, and a church officer for many years.
His Family… Don is survived by his wife, Nancy, of 61 years; and daughters, LuAnn (Nikk) Hogrefe of Liberty Center, Vicki (David) Russell of Findlay, and Mary (Chris) Merillat, Wauseon; three grandchildren, Kaitlann Shell, Seth Russell and Eli Russell; and sisters, Lois (Walter) Rosebrock and Irma Jean Hoops. He was preceded in death by his parents.
His Farewell Services… Friends will be received in the Zachrich Family Funeral Home, Holgate, on Sunday from 3-7 p.m. with a fireman’s service at 6:30 p.m. The celebration of Donald’s life will be Monday, December 2, 2019, at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, Defiance, with Reverend William Stottlemyer officiating. Everyone will be welcomed into the church at 10 a.m., with the funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Stephen’s Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Donald’s memory can be made to St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, Putnam County Hospice or a charity of your choice. To leave online condolences, please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com.
