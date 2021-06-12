Continental — Donald E. Beemer, 95, of Continental, died at 5:29 p.m., Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at his residence.
He was born November 2, 1925, in North Creek to the late Grover and Liola (Noirot) Beemer. On June 19, 1943, he married Wanda Sheaks. She preceded him in death on November 24, 1994. He then married Jane Smith on September 2, 1995. She also preceded him in death on January 15, 2009.
Donald is survived by two daughters: LaDonna (Jim) Burk of Continental and Rhonda (Pastor Leonard) Roessler of Bluffton; three sons: Richard Beemer of Cloverdale, Gary Beemer of Bryan and Thomas (Tammy) Beemer of Continental; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Nondys Sheaks of Continental.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Timothy Allen Beemer; two daughters-in-law: Paula Beemer and Sandy Beemer; two sisters: Mildred Schafer and Ruth Anna Schubert; and two brothers: Victor Beemer and Floyd Beemer.
Donald was a U.S. Navy veteran during WWII. He retired from Central Transport in Lima. He was a member of Empowered Church, Findlay and a former member of Bryan First Assembly of God Church, Bryan. Donald loved his family and grandkids with all of his heart.
Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Free Christian Church, Continental with Pastor Leonard Roessler officiating. Burial will follow in Monroe Cemetery, Continental with military rites by Continental American Legion. Visitation will be Monday 6-8 p.m. at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental and Tuesday 10-11 a.m. at Free Christian Church, Continental.
Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate
Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com
