Grover Hill — Donald W. Deckard, 78, of Grover Hill, died on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at his residence.
He was born June 27, 1943, in Corning, Arkansas, to the late Omer and Goldie (Meridith) Deckard. On August 23, 1963, he married Rose Lamberson, she preceded him in death on February 2, 2016.
Donald is survived by two children, Kimberly (Alvin) Simonin of Grover Hill, and Ron (Leona) Deckard of Pandora; ten grandchildren: Casey (Joe) Brown, Brian (Angie) Eblin, Lukis Deckard, Lilyan, Izabella, Kastin, Marlie, Caydon, Addisen, Alyssa; a brother, Johnny (Diane) Deckard of Benton, Arkansas; two sisters, Jeanie (Rick) Bolenbaugh of Grover Hill, and Betty Hudson of Piedmont , Missouri.
He is also preceded in death by a son, Donald Deckard Jr.; five brothers: Bud Deckard, Ralph (Sylvia) Deckard, Leroy (Betty) Deckard, Ray Deckard, Bobby Deckard; two sisters, Georgie Faye Deckard and Grace Ann Deckard.
Donald retired from General Motors, Defiance. He had attended Bible Fellowship Church in Paulding.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood, with Pastor Brent Roth officiating. Burial will follow in Middle Creek Cemetery, Grover Hill. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 4-8 p.m., and again from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
