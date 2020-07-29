Donald Coughlin

PAYNE — Donald James Coughlin, 89, Payne, passed away at Heritage Park Healthcare in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on July 29, 2020. Relatives and friends knew him as Don or Buck.
He was born on the family farm in Payne, Ohio, on July 30, 1930, to William and Matilda (Ditlinger) Coughlin. He graduated as salutatorian from Payne High School in 1948. On September 14, 1957, he married Evelyn Sue Blalock. They built a house in Payne, Ohio, where they raised their family and lived for nearly 60 years. Don worked for International Harvester, Fort Wayne, Ind., for 30 years, Benz Metal, New Haven, Ind., for 10 years and then the village of Payne and Wayne Trace Schools until he retired at age 80.
He is survived by his children, Garry (Connie Frustere) Coughlin of Mentor, Ohio, Brian (Lynette) Coughlin of Leo, Indiana, and Lisa (Barry) Rosen of Toledo, Ohio; his grandchildren Ryan, Adam, Justin, Allison, Kaitlyn, Alex, Stevie and Benny; his great-grandchildren, Carter and Conner; sisters, Evelyn (Wayne) Copsey and Patricia (Michael) Young; and sisters-in-law, Bonnie Coughlin and Judy Blalock.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Evelyn Sue Coughlin; parents, William and Matilda; sister, Margaret; brothers, Joseph and Francis; brothers-in law, Lynn Blalock and Raymond McNamee; and sister-in-law, Harriet Coughlin.
He was a lifelong member and deacon of 30 years at Divine Mercy Parish in Payne, Ohio. He enjoyed many activities over the years such as electronics, TV and radio repair, amateur radio, gardening, projects around the house, being with family and friends and helping others through his many years of ministry with the church.
He will be remembered as a loving husband and father, devoted member of his church, and a friend to all those who knew him. He was one of the kindest, nicest people you would ever meet and would always put the needs of others before his own.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020, at noon at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, 04700 Ohio 500, Payne ,with Father Austin Ammanniti officiating. Due to state mandate, we ask that you wear masks at all times, maintain social distancing and refrain from contact to keep everyone safe while participating in Don’s service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 417 N. Main Street, Paulding, Ohio 45879 in the form of masses.
Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.
