Donald Bendele

Defiance — Donald J. Bendele, 72, of Defiance, passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center in Defiance, Ohio.
He was born on June 20, 1949, to Hubert and Thelma (Baumgarte) Bendele in Ottoville, Ohio. Donald served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He retired from General Motors with 25 years of service and ran his own excavating service since 1983. Donald considered work as his hobby. He enjoyed woodworking and picking on his nieces and nephews.
Donald is survived by his sister, Kathleen "The Favorite" (David) Hoersten of Fort Jennings, his brothers, Kenneth (Diane) Bendele, Jerome (Carol) Bendele, Dennis (Donna) Bendele and Dale (Lisa) Bendele, all of Ottoville, as well as many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his buddies, Bryan (Lisa) Howard, Larry (Mindy) Moore, Johnny (Tammy Wallace) Hurst, Bruce (Delynn) Stanley, Denny (Diane) Batt and Bobby (Oline) Hill.
He was preceded in death by his parents and nephews, Craig Hoersten and Nathan Bendele.
Visitation will be held at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, Ohio, on Sunday, October 24, 2021, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. There will also be an hour of visitation on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with celebrant Deb Miller officiating. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed.
Burial will take place at St. Mary Cemetery in Ottoville, Ohio. Graveside military rites will be accorded by the Ottoville VFW Post 3740.
Memorials are suggested to Christmas for Kids, or Fort Defiance Humane Society. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
