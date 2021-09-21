Donald Badenhop

Napoleon — Donald C. Badenhop, 94, of Napoleon, Ohio, died peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Vancrest Nursing Home, Holgate, Ohio.
Don was born at home close to Gerald, Ohio, on January 21, 1927, to the late George and Magdalena (Mueller) Badenhop.
On April 21, 1949, he married Delores Buchholz at St. John Lutheran Freedom Twp. Church and she preceded him in death on June 6, 2018.
Don was a lifelong farmer. He also worked as a mechanic and parts man at Meineke Sales and Service, worked at the Zehr fertilizer plant in Gerald, and mowed for Freedom Twp. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Freedom Twp.
He served in the U.S. Army during WWII and was a member of the Ridgeville American Legion Post 454.
He is survived by his children: Donna (Charles) Kurtz of Malinta, Darlene (Dennis) Hoffman of Holgate, Dean Badenhop, Daniel (Letty) Badenhop, and David (Suzanne) Badenhop, all of Napoleon; 12 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Frederick Buchholz, and sister-in-law, Barbara Buchholz. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Hoffman; daughter-in-law, Sharon Badenhop; sister and brother-in-law, Irma (Victor) Lange; brother-in-law, Marvin Buchholz; and sister-in-law, Marian Buchholz.
Funeral services will he held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 24, at St. John Lutheran Church, Freedom Twp. Interment will follow at the church cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the Ridgeville Legion Post.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 3-7 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon and Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. John Lutheran Church, Freedom Twp.
Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.
