PANDORA — Norval Don McClure, 95, passed away January 30, 2022, at his residence in Pandora.
Don was born February 18, 1926, in Oakwood, Ohio, to Norval and Katie (Whiting) McClure. He married Donna Ruth Bobenmyer who preceded him in death on in 2003.
Don graduated from Oakwood High School and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He retired as a railroad agent at Norfolk-Western Railroad and attended St. John Mennonite Church, Pandora. Don enjoyed woodworking, tinkering, traveling and gardening.
Survivors include a daughter, Katherine Lloyd of Pandora; two granddaughters, Jennifer (Aaron) Baumgartner of Leipsic, Rachel (Doug) Shaneyfelt of Pandora; four great-granddaughters, Sarah and Molly Baumgartner, Sophia and Olivia Shaneyfelt and a son-in-law, Gene Lloyd of Tampa, Florida.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, Robert McClure, Raymond McClure, Carl McClure, Norman McClure and a sister, Ruth Stockmeier.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton, Pastor Aaron Baumgartner officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Pandora. Visitation will be Saturday from noon-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Home Health & Hospice.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.
