Bryan — Don A. Bulla, age 70, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Community Health and Wellness Centers-Bryan following an extended illness.
Don worked at Robinair SPX Corp from 1971-2002. During that time, he was awarded a patent for an invention he created. Don later worked for Bard Manufacturing for two years. He was a special deputy with the Williams County Sheriff's Office for 42 years. He was also employed as a regular deputy for two years. Don also worked as a dispatcher for Williams County Central Communication and from there was employed as Co-Director of the Williams County Emergency Management Agency. Don loved working with police radios and flying airplanes. He also enjoyed visiting Mackinac Island and old lighthouses.
Don A. Bulla was born November 28, 1951, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Lawrence and Clarice (Weber) Bulla. He graduated from Montpelier High School and earned an associate degree from Northwest State Community College in electrical engineering. Always seeking more knowledge, Don took many more classes in engineering, computer science and business over the years. Don married Bonnie L. Cline on February 24, 1979, in Montpelier and she survives.
Don is also survived by his daughter, Lora (Marcus) Tingen, of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina; grandchildren, Jackson, Ava and Emma; a brother, Wayne Bulla, of Houston, Texas, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister-in-law, Joy Bauer.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks and social distancing are suggested. If you are showing signs of illness, please feel free to sign the online guest book to leave a condolence or share a memory of Don.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, from 2-6 p.m. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 W. Mulberry St., Bryan. A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Sheldon officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Williams County Sheriff K-9 Fund.
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.