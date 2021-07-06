Dolores Reyna

Defiance — Dolores Munoz Reyna, 87, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2021, surrounded by family.
She was born in Edinburg, Texas. As a newlywed she moved to Paulding, Ohio, then to Defiance, Ohio, where Dolores lived the majority of her life. Dolores dedicated her life to Jehovah and was baptized in 1962. She was a member of the Defiance congregation of Jehovah's Witness since 1962. In addition to participating in the field ministry, Dolores loved to garden, raising award winning roses. Dolores loved her sweets, she loved pecan pie. She would say it "settled her stomach". She was a great cook of Mexican dishes and most would rave about her Spanish rice. Everyone knew it was Dolores when she dressed up with her matching hats and large decorative stick pins.
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Luis M. Reyna, as well as four sisters, Rosa, Anita, Chavela and Socorro; one brother Robert. She is survived by four children, David (Lauri) Reyna, Pearl Reyna, Gilbert Reyna and Debbie Martinez. Surviving are ten grandchildren: Kris, Andrew, Desiree, Marie, Chad, Dustin, Erica, Eric, Ian, and Bridgett; 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
At Dolores' request, there will be no visitation and funeral services held at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio.
